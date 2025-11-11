Veterans Day: What’s open, closed

As we celebrate Veterans Day, the holiday may impact business as some offices are closed to honor those who have served our country.

The Associated Press noted that some events have been canceled due to the ongoing government shutdown, but offices that are not closed for the shutdown may be closed for the holiday.

Closed :

Government offices

Post offices

Courts

Some schools

Banks

Federal Reserve

Bond market

Some garbage collection

Open

NYSE

Nasdaq

Most retailers

Most restaurants

UPS

FedEx

Amazon

National Parks (but services impacted by government shutdown)

Information gathered from The Associated Press and CNN.

