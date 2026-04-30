Uber expands to offer hotel bookings in partnership with Expedia

Uber is expanding its reach as the rideshare company hopes to accommodate more customers -- by offering hotel accommodations.

During its Go-Get 2026 event in New York City, Uber announced that users of its app can now book hotel rooms. It is another step toward making Uber an “everything app,” the company said.

The San Francisco-based company is using hotel listings provided by Expedia Group, People reported. Expedia, a booking service based in Seattle, works with more than 700,000 hotels and other properties worldwide, The Associated Press reported.

Uber is adding Expedia hotel bookings to its flagship app, marking the ride-hail giant’s biggest push yet into the travel market https://t.co/27uXhoBrnN — Bloomberg (@business) April 29, 2026

The service will be available through the new “Hotels” icon on the Uber home screen, People reported.

The company added that more than 1 million rentals from Vrbo, which is owned by Expedia, will be added to the Uber app later this year, Bloomberg reported.

“Uber is becoming an app for everything—helping people go, get, and now travel all in one place,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement. “We’re all living through a moment of real cognitive overload: too many apps, too many decisions, too much noise. At the end of the day, our job is to help people reclaim their time, spending less of it managing the logistics of life and more of it actually living.”

According to a news release, Uber One members will earn 10% back in Uber One credits on all hotel bookings. They will also save at least 20% from a list of more than 10,000 hotels worldwide.

Sachin Kansal, Uber’s chief product officer, said hotel booking is a big step toward Uber’s goal of becoming an “everything app.” Uber, which was founded in 2009, launched Uber Eats for restaurant deliveries in 2015, the AP reported.

The company added grocery deliveries in 2020.

“Consumers are spending too much time coordinating their life, using multiple apps. AI (artificial intelligence) is in the air and they’re all trying to figure out, how does AI help me or does it not help me?” Kansal told the AP. “Our goal with these announcements is to bring everything into one app, to help them save time, and to also help them save money.”

Uber debuted several new features at its event, including Travel Mode, which offers curated recommendations on local eats, tourist attractions and OpenTable reservations; Shop for Me, which allows users to request items from retail stores; and Eats for the Way, which allows riders to request a driver to arrive with a drink or snack.

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