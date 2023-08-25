Trending

Trump indictment in Georgia: Misty Hampton, also known as Emily Misty Hayes, turns herself in

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

As the time to the deadline ticked away, several co-defendants in the conspiracy to overthrow the 2020 election in Georgia turned themselves in to answer the charges against them.

Among them was Misty Hampton, who also goes by Emily Misty Hayes.

WSB reported that Hampton is the former election supervisor for Coffee County. Prosecutors said she was present when some of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters accessed voting data. She was also recorded on video raising questions about voting machine security, which was noticed by his team.

Hampton is charged with violation of the Georgia RICO Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy and conspiracy to defraud the state, according to WSB.

Scott Hall was the first of the 19 co-defendants to turn themselves in starting on Aug. 22 while Stephen Lee was the final one, turning himself in about an hour before the deadline passed.

Trump turned himself in on Thursday evening.

Former President Donald Trump (Fulton County Sheriff)

