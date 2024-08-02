Trump assassination attempt: Secret Service gives timeline update

WASHINGTON — The Secret Service has released more details concerning the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The acting head of the Secret Service, Ronald Rowe said that the agency did not have “any idea” that Thomas Crooks had a gun until the shots rang out.

Rowe gave the update during a news conference on Friday, about three weeks after shots rang out at the Butler Farm Show grounds in Western Pennsylvania.

The acting director said that the agency “should’ve had better coverage on that roofline.”

The roof where Crooks had fired shots was less than 200 yards from Trump as the former president spoke to supporters during a campaign rally on July 13.

Rowe said, “The Secret Service takes full responsibility for the tragic events of July 13th. This was a mission failure. The sole responsibility of our agency is to make sure our protectees are never put in danger. We fell short of that in Butler, and I’m working to make sure that this failure does not happen again,” Fox News reported.





Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group