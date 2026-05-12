Top baby names: Social Security releases list for 2025 birth year

We’re already five months into 2026, but the Social Security Administration recently released the top baby names for 2025.

For boys, the No. 1 name was Liam, and for girls, Olivia.

They were followed by Noah and Charlotte and rounding out the top 10 were Lucas and Eliana.

The top names should not be a surprise, as Liam and Olivia have been the most popular for the period of 2020 to 2025.

In fact, Olivia has been No. 1 since 2019 while Liam has been the top since 2017.

Click here to see what was the most popular name the year you were born with data dating back to 1926.

And while Noah was No. 2 for that same time, it wasn’t Charlotte on the girls’ side. Instead, Emma was more popular over the past five years, the SSA said.

Charlotte wasn’t far behind, however, at No. 3.

Click here to see the most popular name by state for the 2024 birth year, the most recent available as of May 12. The 2025 data will be available on May 14.

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