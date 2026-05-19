Tom Kane, voice actor in ‘Powerpuff Girls,’ ‘Star Wars,’ dies at 64

Tom Kane, a voice actor known for his portrayal of Professor Utonium in “The Powerpuff Girls” and several characters in the “Star Wars” franchise, died on Monday. He was 64.

Zach McGinnis, a representative for the actor, said he died at a hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, after complications from a stroke he suffered in 2020, People reported.

“Today we say goodbye to Tom Kane — a legendary voice actor whose work shaped the childhoods and imaginations of millions around the world,” McGinnis said in a statement, according to told E! News. “From his unforgettable performances in ”Star Wars" to countless animated series, documentaries, and games, Tom brought wisdom, strength, humor, and heart to every role he touched.

Rest in peace, Professor ❤️ Thank you, Tom Kane, for lending your voice to the father of three perfect little girls and bringing The Force to millions of fans. You'll live on in our childhood memories forever. pic.twitter.com/g8l5lCfchi — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) May 18, 2026

“His voice became part of our lives, our memories, and the stories we carry with us.”

TMZ was the first outlet to share the news.

Kane was the voice of Professor Utonium in Cartoon Network’s “The Powerpuff Girls” from 2016 to 2019, Variety reported.

Kane’s work included voicing Yoda in a variety of “Star Wars” projects, People reported. They included the 2003 television series “Star Wars: Clone Wars,” the 2008 series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” and the 2008 film of the same name.

Kane also handled narrator duties in “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” and contributed to 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “The Last Jedi” (2017, where he was the voice of Admiral Ackbar), “The Force Awakens,” “Rogue One” and “Solo.”

Born in Overland Park, Kansas, Kane was a graduate of the University of Kansas, KSN reported. He began his career as a teenager doing commercial voiceover work.

‘The Powerpuff Girls’ creator Craig McCracken has posted a touching tribute to Tom Kane along with an illustration of Professor Utonium and Mr. Harriman:



“I grew up without a dad, so it was important to me that the girls had the best one I could give them and that was Tom.” pic.twitter.com/02eCfuBdly — ToonHive (@ToonHive) May 19, 2026

Kane’s other memorable voice characters include Lord Monkey Fist in “Kim Possible,” Mr. Herriman in “Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends” and Simon in “Codename: Kids Next Door,” People reported.

He also served as an announcer for Academy Awards series in 2006, 2008, 2011 and 2013, according to the entertainment news outlet.

Kane’s voice also had a presence in several video games, according to Variety. They included the “Call of Duty” franchise, “Harry Potter: Magic Awakened,” “Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” and “Marvel Future Revolution.”

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