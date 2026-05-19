New children’s hospital officially opens in Tacoma

Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital has opened its brand new pediatric hospital in Tacoma, moving operations out of Tacoma General and ushering in a new chapter in children’s health care for the city.

The 250,000-square-foot six-floor facility, located at 305 S. L Street, features a dedicated pediatric ER, 82 inpatient beds, advanced surgical suites, and a rooftop helipad for critical transports. According to MultiCare leaders, the freestanding hospital strengthens access to specialty care for families across the Pacific Northwest.

The children’s hospital originally shared space with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital for more than 30 years before it was announced that it would move to a new home. Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital serves more than 100,000 children every year. It’s the only Level II Pediatric Trauma Center in Western Washington.

“From the time I joined MultiCare in 2014, I believed deeply that a children’s hospital is not just a service, it is a promise to a region,” Bill Robertson, CEO of MultiCare Health System, said Monday. “Today, our new Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital fulfills that promise for children, for families, and for the future of pediatric care across our growing region.”

The project was first announced in 2020, but pandemic-era supply chain problems drove up costs. According to The Puget Sound Business Journal, the final price tag hit $480 million — well above the original estimate of $344 million.

Construction of the hospital’s medical office building, featuring specialty clinics and expanded outpatient services, began in mid-2024.

“We begin an important new chapter in the 71-year history of Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital by opening our new, freestanding children’s hospital and expanded outpatient center on the site of our original campus in Tacoma,” Jeff Poltawsky, president and market leader, Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital & Health Network, said. “This hospital comes at a critical moment as we expand to meet growing demand for children’s specialty care and serve as the referral center for some of the most complex pediatric cases in our region.”

Discover more about the new Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital here.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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