Target to stop taking personal checks

You can leave your checkbook (if you even have one) at home for the next Target run.

The company soon stop accepting personal checks as a form of payment.

USA Today reported that Target will no longer take checks at the checkout starting on July 15, after the end of its current promotion, Target Circle Week.

The company said the change is due to “extremely low volumes” of customers paying by check, KARE reported.

“Target is committed to creating an easy and convenient checkout experience, and that includes providing our guests with numerous ways to pay,” a company spokesperson told the television station.

Other forms of payment that Target will accept include: cash, credit cards, debit cards, Target Circle cards, digital wallets, SNAP/EBT and pay later services.

Checks will be accepted to pay Target Circle credit card bills, the Star Tribune reported.

Fewer and fewer people are writing checks anymore with GoBankingRates.com finding that 46% of Americans didn’t write a check in 2023, KARE reported.

Only about 1% of consumers use checks in stores, according to Javelin Strategy & Research, the Star Tribune reported.

Target is not the only company that will no longer accept a check.

Customers at Aldi and Whole Foods also cannot use checks the newspaper reported.





