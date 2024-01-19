Sports Illustrated announces layoffs affecting most of its staff

Much of the staff working for the iconic sports magazine Sports Illustrated learned Friday that they will be let go as part of a round of layoffs, according to The Washington Post.

>> Read more trending news

The newspaper reported that the Arena Group bought publishing rights for Sports Illustrated from ABG in 2019. Recently, the Arena Group missed a payment for those rights and ABG revoked its publishing license, according to the Post.

“As a result of this license revocation, we will be laying off staff that work on the SI brand,” company officials said in a note to staff members that was obtained by the newspaper.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group