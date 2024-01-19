Trending

Sports Illustrated announces layoffs affecting most of its staff

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Sports Illustrated

Layoffs FILE PHOTO: Singer Beyonce Knowles arrives at a reception celebrating the 2007 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in which she appears on the cover at the Pacific Design Center on February 14, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. sports Illustrated told most of its staff it is being laid off, The Washington Post reported. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images) (Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Much of the staff working for the iconic sports magazine Sports Illustrated learned Friday that they will be let go as part of a round of layoffs, according to The Washington Post.

>> Read more trending news

The newspaper reported that the Arena Group bought publishing rights for Sports Illustrated from ABG in 2019. Recently, the Arena Group missed a payment for those rights and ABG revoked its publishing license, according to the Post.

“As a result of this license revocation, we will be laying off staff that work on the SI brand,” company officials said in a note to staff members that was obtained by the newspaper.

Check back for more on this developing story.


©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read