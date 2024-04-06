Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher announce divorce after 13-year marriage

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher on Friday announced their divorce, a move that the longtime couple indicated had been in the works for a while.

The actors, who married in 2010, said in statements that they filed jointly for divorce last year. According to People magazine, they described their relationship as a “long tennis match” and said they’d decided to put down their racquets.

“We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” they added. “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

According to People, Cohen and Fisher met in 2001 in Sydney, before either actor’s career took off. They have contemplated divorce a couple of times over the years, but kept attempting to make their marriage work, the magazine reported.

The couple shares three children, two daughters and a son.

