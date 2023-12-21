Ryan Gosling puts out Christmas version of his ‘Barbie’ ballad

Ryan Gosling released a Christmas version of his “I’m Just Ken’ track from the “Barbie” movie along with two other remixes.

>> Read more trending news

Gosling teamed up with “Barbie” composer Mark Ronson for a Christmas-themed version of “I’m Just Ken,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Gosling, Ronson and Andrew Wyatt actually released an EP with a total of three remixes, according to The Associated Press. They include “I’m Just Ken (In My Feelings Acoustic),” “I’m Just Ken (Purple Disco Machine Remix),” and “I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie).”

Ronson produced the “Barbie: The Album” soundtrack, according to People Magazine.

“I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)” is a remix made with some holiday spirit. At the end of the song, Gosling adds “Merry Christmas, Barbie. Wherever you are,” according to the AP.

“There’s just a worry if we do too much Christmas no one’s going to watch it after the 26th,” Gosling said, according to the LA Times.

The trio also released a music video, according to the LA Times. The music video features Gosling, Ronson and Wyatt working on the holiday remix in a studio covered with Christmas decorations, the AP reported.

“I’m Just Ken” is up for best song written for visual media at the upcoming Grammy Awards, the AP reported. It is also up for best original song at the Golden Globes.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 Ryan Gosling through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Ryan Gosling attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT) (Christopher Polk)

©2023 Cox Media Group