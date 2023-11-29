Rosalynn Carter to be laid to rest in Georgia

PLAINS, Ga. — Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will be laid to rest Wednesday in a private ceremony at her family’s home in Plains, Georgia.

Friends and family will gather earlier Wednesday for a funeral service at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains. The former first lady and her husband of 77 years, former President Jimmy Carter, had been active at the church since returning to Georgia in 1981 following their time in Washington D.C.

Both Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter were born and raised in Plains. They had been friends and neighbors long before they got married in 1946.

Rosalynn Carter’s niece, Kim Fuller, told WSB-TV that family members will play some of her favorite music at the private funeral on Wednesday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Mourners gather for Rosalynn Carter’s funeral in Plains, Georgia A makeshift memorial for former first lady Rosalynn Carter is displayed near Main St. of Plains, GA, ahead of a private funeral at Maranatha Baptist Church on November 29, 2023. Rosalynn Carter, who passed away on November 19 at the age of 96, was married to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter for 77 years. In her lifetime she was an activist and writer known to be an advocate for the elderly, affordable housing, mental health, and the protection of monarch butterflies. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“Some of our favorite people will be there and I think it’ll start the healing process. I really do,” Fuller said. “It’s gonna be very different because in the back of my mind, I’m always gonna know that she’s not gonna be able to (come). … I’m praying a lot and trying to get myself situated.”

A motorcade will leave the Carter family residence at 11 a.m. and travel through downtown Plains before reaching Maranatha Baptist Church, according to The Carter Center. After the funeral service, the casket will be transferred back to a hearse and taken to the Carter family residence, where Rosalynn Carter will be interred.

Georgia State Patrol Honor Guard keeps vigil over the casket of Rosalynn Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, late Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/WFwJj7wm6o — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 29, 2023

Rosalynn Carter will be laid to rest one day after President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and all four living former first ladies remembered her at a tribute service in Atlanta.

Carter, 96, died on Nov. 19, two days after her family announced that she had entered home hospice care.

She is survived by her husband, four children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, according to WSB.