Remembering 9/11 24 years later

It is hard to believe, but it has been 24 years since the September 11 attacks, the day that changed America.

The country will once again pause to remember the nearly 3,000 people killed when terrorists hijacked four planes, crashing three of them into the World Trade Center Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon and when passengers and crew stormed the cockpit of Flight 93, crashing it into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Some will gather at ceremonies at each of the sites that have forever changed, while others will spend the day marking it in their own way.

James Lynch, whose father Robert was killed in the World Trade Center attack, said his family will attend an event in New Jersey before going to the beach, The Associated Press reported.

“It’s one of those things where any kind of grief, I don’t think it ever goes away, he said, adding, ”Finding the joy in that grief, I think, has been a huge part of my growth with this.”

Lynch, along with his partner and mother, spent the day before the anniversary in service in Manhattan, preparing meals for the needy.

As has been done in the past, the names of those who were killed will be read at the Ground Zero site. The New York Times noted that the reading will take hours.

The ceremony will be attended by Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance.

Today we will lead the world in commemorating the 24th anniversary of 9/11. Twenty-four years after the day that changed our world forever, we will come together to read aloud the names of those lost. Join us live: https://t.co/XXLaBbugOb pic.twitter.com/J5cJDK1lla — 9/11 Memorial & Museum (@Sept11Memorial) September 11, 2025

A moment of silence will be marked at the times when the planes crashed into the Twin Towers, Pentagon and Shanksville and when the towers fell. In all, there will be five moments of silence, The New York Times reported.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will be at the Pentagon ceremony remembering the 184 service members and civilians killed there.

0 of 7 9/11 24th anniversary - the Pentagon ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Members of the military and first responders watch as an American flag is unfurled on the side of the Pentagon to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on September 11, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. Later today, U.S. President Donald Trump will visit the Pentagon to lay a wreath to honor the victims of the September 11th terror attack. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Finally, at the site where United Flight 93 came down in Shanksville, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins will attend the ceremony that will also include the reading of the names of the passengers, laying of wreaths and moments of silence.

