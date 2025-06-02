Recall alert: Ford recalls 29K F-150 Lightning BEV vehicles

Ford has recalled more than 29,000 pickup trucks due to an issue related to the front upper control arm ball joint.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that a nut may not have been tightened enough, so the upper control arm may come off the knuckle assembly.

The recall affects some 2024 and 2025 F-150 Lightning BEV vehicles and is an expansion of the previous NHTSA recall 24V949.

Dealers will examine the upper control arm ball joint nut and replace the nut, the knuckle assembly or both, for free.

Owners will receive letters after June 9, but can call Ford customer service at 866-436-7332. The company’s recall number is 24S76.

