Recall alert: 25K Hover-1 Helix hoverboards recalled due to fire hazard

Check your Christmas gifts from past years. About 25,000 hoverboards have been recalled because of a fire hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Hover-1 Helix hoverboards that came in camouflage and galaxy colors. Those are the only two color schemes that are recalled.

The lithium-ion battery can overheat and cause a fire. there have been three reports of a fire, while there have been five reports of people experiencing headaches, nausea or coughs from smoke. There was about $25,000 in property damage attributed to the hoverboard issue.

The recalled hoverboards have serial numbers that contain 15914, 19203 or 19988 as the fifth code in the six-code serial numbers. The numbers can be found on the bottom of the board. “Hover-1″ is printed on the front.

The Hover-1 Helix hoverboards were sold online at Walmart and Amazon from September 2020 through December 2021 for between $170 and $200.

You can call DGL at 888-556-8426 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the company’s website for more information and to find out how to get a free replacement.

