Rainbow Bridge crash: Couple killed identified

The couple killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge between the U.S. and Canada earlier this week has been identified.

Police said Kurt Villani, 53, and his wife, Monica Villani, 53, of Grand Island, New York were killed, WGRZ reported.

Scott Henderson, the Niagra Sailing Club treasurer said the couple was “ingrained and influential in this community.”

The Villanis’ friend Chuck Meyer, told WGRZ, “I got home yesterday (Wednesday). I didn’t know anything other than hearing things on the news about the border, and then saw that their driveway was filled up with all these cars. I thought, ‘Oh, they’re having Christmas or Thanksgiving early, and like, that’s really nice.’ And then about an hour later, heard the news and I’m like, oh my God.”

WKBW reported the Villanis were killed Wednesday after a car they were in was seen driving fast, hitting a median and launching into the air. It crashed into a U.S. Customs and Border Protection booth at the Rainbow Bridge. Both the car and booth exploded.

No explosives were found at the scene of the blast, WHAM reported.

Officials said there were no signs of terrorism but they’re still trying to figure out what caused the incident to happen, The Associated Press reported.

The FBI’s Buffalo office had been on the scene to investigate but has since turned it over to the Niagara Falls Police Department, categorizing it as a traffic investigation. WHAM reported the Crash Management Unit is in charge of the investigation.