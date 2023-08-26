‘Price is Right’ host Bob Barker dies at 99

Bob Barker who spent decades hosting “The Price Is Right” has died at 99, his rep says.

Barker’s representative Roger Neal told CBS News on Saturday. Barker hosted “The Price Is Right” for 35 years.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” Barker’s publicist Roger Neal said in a statement obtained by Variety.

His cause of death is not immediately clear but he reportedly died at his house in Los Angeles, according to The Associated Press.

Barker won 19 Emmys, according to Variety. 14 of those for gameshow host which was more than any other performer. He also won four as producer of “The Price is Right” and got a lifetime achievement Emmy for Daytime Television in 1999.