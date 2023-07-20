Police: Miami woman, 18, allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill her 3-year-old son

Police in Miami have arrested a woman for allegedly trying to hire a hit man to kill her 3-year-old son, according to CBS News.

According to court documents, Jazmin Paez, 18, of Miami, was charged with first-degree solicitation of murder and third-degree using a communications device for an unlawful purpose. She was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Tuesday.

According to police, a man who operates a parody “hire-an-assassin” website called rentahitman.com reported that a woman had contacted him to arrange a murder-for-hire of a young child. Investigators said the woman asked that the job be completed by Thursday.

The website founder, Robert Innes, provided police with a picture of the boy and his address, according to WTVJ. Officers went to the address and spoke to the boy’s grandmother. The boy was found safe at the home, police said.

Innes, told NBC Miami that he receives hundreds of hitman solicitations per day. He said Paez’s request seem different -- it was too specific and urgent.

“The ability to research names and addresses and verify the intended target lived in a particular address. That to me is a red flag. If that information is corroborated, to me that is something that needs to be looked at and that’s why I referred it,” he told NBC Miami.

After Innes alerted police, an investigator posed as a hired hitman and spoke with the suspect, who agreed to pay $3,000 for the murder, police said.

Authorities tracked Paez’s internet IP number and went to her home and arrested her.