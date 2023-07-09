Peter Nero, Grammy Award-winning pianist, dead at 89

Pianist Peter Nero, a two-time Grammy Award winner and longtime conductor of the Philly Pops, died Thursday. He was 89.

Beverly Nero said her father died of natural causes at Home Care Assisted Living Facility in Eustis, Florida, The New York Times reported.

“We are saddened today to hear of Peter Nero’s passing,” the Philly Pops wrote in a statement. “There are countless unforgettable moments which Peter brought to Philadelphia. The Philly Pops has always been inspired by his vision, his talent, and his artistry.”

Peter Nero was born Bernard Nierow on May 22, 1934, worked with Frank Sinatra, Rod Stewart, Johnny Mathis and Mel Tormé, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

He released several acclaimed albums, mixing classical music, pop and jazz.

“I enjoy showing how the lines blur,” Nero said in a 2007 interview with the newspaper.

Nero’s diverse musical ability certainly spanned all musical genres.

“We shall play ‘Tea for Two,’” Nero once said, according to the Times. “Since our arrangement is complex, we’d like to explain what we’ll be doing. My right hand will be playing ‘Tea for Two,’ while my left hand will play Tchaikovsky’s Fifth. My left foot will be fiercely tapping out the traditional rhythm to the Tahitian fertility dance. My right foot will not be doing too much. It will just be excited.”

Nero’s first album was released in 1961, when he signed an eight-year, 24-album deal with RCA, the Inquirer reported. He released more than 70 albums during his career, according to the newspaper.

He shifted from piano lounges to becoming a player-conducted for the Philly Pops and other orchestras, the Times reported. He wrote a cantata based on Anne Frank’s diary and marked national holidays with patriotic performances in Philadelphia, according to the newspaper.

Nero won a Grammy for best pop instrumental performance for the “Theme From Summer of ‘42.” He also won best performance by an orchestra or instrumentalist with an orchestra for his album, “The Colorful Peter Nero.”

Nero once called his sound “undefinable,” The Associated Press reported. When critics referred to his music as “middle of the road,” he was not offended, once telling a reporter, “Middle of the road and doing great business.”

He remained the leader of Philly Pops until 2013.

Nero was married and divorced three times, the Inquirer reported. His first wife was childhood sweetheart Marcia Dunner, with whom he had two children, Jedd and Beverly. His second was Peggy Altman, a flight attendant from Alabama; his third wife was former Philly Pops pianist Rebecca Edie.

