Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff named flag bearer, will join LeBron James at opening ceremony

The second flagbearer who will represent Team USA during the Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony has been named.

Tennis star Coco Gauff will join LeBron James during Friday’s ceremony.

Teammate Chris Eubanks told Gauff she was selected when he presented her with her flag bearer jacket during a team photoshoot.

Video of the moment was shared by Team USA on social media.

Opening Ceremony Flag Bearer @CocoGauff.



The moment Coco got the news from her teammate @chris_eubanks96…

She was caught by surprise as indicated in a photo taken of the moment. She tells Eubanks “I was not expecting that.”

“I never thought in a million years I would have the honor of carrying the American flag for Team USA in the Opening Ceremony,” Gauff said in a statement. “I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage there is - at a moment where we can bring athletes and fans together from around the world.”

Earlier this week James was told he was the male flag bearer by teammate Stephen Curry.

Both were chosen by their fellow athletes via the Team USA Athletes Commission, the group representing the competitors, the “Today” show reported.

Gauff is the first tennis player from the U.S. to represent the country and this is the first Olympics she has competed in. She had to withdraw from the Tokyo games after testing positive for COVID-19.

She is ranked the No. 2 women’s tennis player in the world.

“To be nominated by your teammates for this honor speaks volumes about the way in which Coco approaches her sport and her role as a member of Team USA. I’m thrilled for her to start her Olympic journey here in Paris and, with LeBron, to lead Team USA and inspire fans around United States and the world on Friday night.” U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a statement.

The opening ceremony will be held on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET. Instead of athletes walking into a stadium, they will be part of a flotilla of boats on the Seine through the center of Paris to the Trocadéo where the end of the ceremony will take place.





