Officials: 5 escaped inmates from jail captured in Missouri, Ohio

FARMINGTON, Mo. — Five inmates who escaped from jail in Missouri earlier in the week have been recaptured in Missouri and Ohio, officials say.

St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that as of Saturday morning, all five escaped inmates were located and taken into custody.

Four of the escaped inmates - Dakota Pace, 26; Aaron Wade Sebastian, 30; Kelly McSean, 52; and Lujuan Tucker, 37 - were located in Ohio, according to WHIO.

According to WHIO, Friday night around 10 p.m., the Ohio Highway State patrol reportedly conducted a traffic stop where they arrested Sebastian and McSean. They were in the Liberty Township, Ohio area.

Pace reportedly fled the traffic stop by running on foot and according to WHIO., he was not located after officials searched the area. Butler County Sheriff’s Office took Pace into custody around 9 a.m. Saturday about a half mile from where he fled.

Tucker was reportedly arrested at around 2 a.m. Saturday near Union Centre Blvd. and Jacquemin Drive in West Chester Township, Ohio, according to WHIO.

Pace, Sebastian, McSean, and Tucker were all booked at the Butler County Jail, according to WHIO.

St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said that investigators received information on Thursday that Wilkins was in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Poplar Bluff Police Department reportedly arrested Wilkins on Friday. The United States Marshals Service and St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department transported Wilkins back to jail.

The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that five inmates escaped from the St. Francois County Detention Center on Jan. 17 at approximately 7 p.m. after accessing a secured cell. The men were discovered missing during the 10 p.m. inmate count, according to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

In court records obtained by Post-Dispatch, investigators said the group crawled through a hole behind a sink in the cell and then made their way up to the roof.

According to The Associated Press, all five inmates have criminal records that go back years.

Several of the escaped inmates are considered sexual predators. Aaron Sebastian is a registered sex offender who was in jail on assault charges, according to U.S. Marshals. Kelly McSean, aka Larry Benboom, is classified as a sexual predator by federal authorities and is charged with sexually assaulting a woman. LuJuan Tucker was charged with raping a 12-year-old girl in 2003 and was booked in the St. Francois County Detention Center on an assault charge. Dakota Pace was in jail on several charges, including stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. Michael Wilkins was in jail on second-degree burglary charges and a probation violation.

