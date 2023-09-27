Trending

North Korea says it plans to expel US soldier who crossed into the country

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

North Korea announced Wednesday that it plans to expel a US soldier who crossed into the country in July, according to The Associated Press.

U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King crossed into the North from South Korea during a tour of the joint security area.

“The relevant organ of the DPRK decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the U.S. Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK, under the law of the Republic,” North Korean state media KCNA said.

According to CNN, North Korea claimed that King “confessed that he illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK as he harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. army and was disillusioned about the unequal U.S. society.”

The news outlet said it could not confirm that King had made the statement.

