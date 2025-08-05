National Night Out: 5 things to know about annual celebration

Aug. 5 marks the 2025 edition of the community-building event, National Night Out.

Here are five things to know about the night that neighbors leave their homes to come together in unity.

1 - NNO foundation

Before there was National Night Out, the organization said a single person, a man named Matt, volunteered as part of the Lower Merion Community Watch program in the Philadelphia suburbs. He worked closely with the local police and developed a newsletter for his neighborhood. But when new information for the newsletter became scarce, he realized there were other neighborhood watch programs in nearby communities with no means of communication among the groups.

Matt developed the National Association of Town Watch in 1981 to share information, resources and assets.

2 - 1984

The first National Night Out was held, connecting law enforcement, neighborhood watch programs, civic groups and state and regional crime prevention organizations.

The first National Night Out had more than 2.5 million people participating in over 400 communities in 23 states.

3 - NNO grows

From its start of “front porch vigils and symbolic efforts amongst neighbors to send a message of neighborhood camaraderie,” the event has grown to block parties, cookouts, festivals and parades.

4 - By the numbers

Here are some statistics for National Night Out:

42 years - It has been 42 years since the first NNO.

17,000 - The event has spread to 17,000 communities

38,000,000 - About 38 million neighbors come together for National Night Out.

5 - How can you participate?

National Night Out is held in most areas on the first Tuesday in August every year. Texas and some other areas hold it on the first Tuesday in October. Visit the National Night Out website to find out if your city has registered an event.

