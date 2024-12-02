Millionaire creates treasure hunt inspired by his love of ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

The hunt for treasure has begun across the U.S.

In a quest inspired by a love of the role-playing game “Dungeons & Dragons” and a similar treasure hunt created by Forrest Fenn, millionaire and author Jon Collins-Black hopes to give others an adventure of a lifetime.

Collins-Black worked with historians to create the collection, paying for the booty using money he saved from investing in Bitcoin, CNN reported.

He took five years to gather the items that he locked away and hid treasure boxes. The items include rare Pokémon cards, gold and artifacts from people like Pablo Picasso, Andrew Carnegie, George Washington and Amelia Earhart among others.

A brooch that had been owned by Jackie Onassis, a 96-carat emerald and an Olympic gold medal are some of the items lucky finders will discover, CNN reported.

“I created this treasure hunt because I live for adventure,” Collins-Black said in a news release announcing the treasure hunt and the book that will guide those on their mission. “Inspired by the mythical quests of my childhood fantasies, I hope to ignite that same sense of wonder and curiosity in everyone who joins this journey. This book is your gateway to real-world treasures and a guide to becoming the ultimate treasure hunter in all aspects of life. I’m inviting everyone to join the hunt, embrace the adventure, and uncover the treasures that await both in the world and within yourself.”

In all, Collins-Black put together five treasure chests, four of which are of similar size, while the fifth is larger, holding the most stuff.

In all, the five treasure boxes hold more than $2 million of items, CNN reported.

As for where they were hidden, the treasure chests are not underwater, no climbing is needed and you will have to venture onto private property. Anyone who has average health can travel to the locations. Also, no digging is needed.

Collins-Black said he buried them himself.

“I think the most unexpected challenge was simply that hiding five treasure boxes in five locations across the country is exponentially harder than hiding just one,” Collins-Black said, according to Forbes. “I hid five treasures because I wanted everyone to feel like there might be at least one treasure in close proximity to them. When I first had the idea for hiding five treasures instead of one, it sounded like a great one in my head! But the execution of that idea was certainly more difficult than I understood at the time.”

He does not think the search will take too long.

“I do hope and think it might take a little while, but I don’t need this to take forever,” Collins-Black said.

But if it takes more time than he likes, he said he could add more clues or a sequel quest, CNN reported.

One hint he gave is that all clues needed to find the treasure are in his book “There’s Treasure Inside.”





