Microsoft outage grounds flights, shuts down businesses globally

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Woman with laptop showing Blue screen of death or BSOD on the monitor screen. Faulty Microsoft operating system Windows 10.

Global outage FILE PHOTO: A global computer outage is impacting flights, banking and businesses. (AlexPhotoStock - stock.adobe.com)

A massive computer outage has brought the world to a standstill.

It all involves an issue that is blocking access to Microsoft 365 apps and services, The Associated Press reported.

Microsoft posted a series of tweets explaining what the company is trying to do to correct the situation, writing, “We’re working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion.”


The FAA said that United, American, Delta and Allegiant airlines are grounded, the AP reported.

The issue was caused by Crowdstrike, whose CEO George Kurtz said that it was a “defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyber attack.”

What is Crowdstrike?

Crowdstrike is a global cybersecurity firm and one of its clients is Microsoft Windows.

Its primary program is CrowdStrike Falcon, a cybersecurity platform that large companies, global banks, healthcare, energy companies and the government use.

The company, on its website, says, “CrowdStrike secures the most critical areas of risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data – to keep customers ahead of today’s adversaries and stop breaches.”

It adds that Falcon “leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence on evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities – all through a single, lightweight agent.”


