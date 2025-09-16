Mariah Carey to take Christmas to Las Vegas

The city already sparkles like it is Christmas, but Mariah Carey will be putting her own touch on Las Vegas’ holiday cheer.

The Queen of Christmas said she will put on her holiday concert, “Mariah Carey’s Christmastime in Vegas” at Dolby Live at MGM, Billboard reported.

The shows start on Nov. 29 and will play 10 nights through Dec. 13.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, but presales start on Wednesday.

Carey and Live Nation Las Vegas will donate $1 from every ticket purchased to The Fresh Air Fund’s Camp Mariah, a summer camp in New York’s Mid-Hudson Valley for children ages 12 to 15, according to Consequence.

"Campers explore their interests in classes like film, photography, fashion, dance, culinary arts and robotics. A careers class helps campers create resumes and cover letters and conduct mock interviews. Campers also play team sports, swim every day and explore the outdoors in environmental science class," according to the camp’s website.

Carey has been touring North America each holiday season for the past three years, People magazine reported.

Christmas isn’t the only thing on the singer’s mind right now. Her 16th studio album, “Here for It All” will be released next week with singles such as “Type Dangerous” and “Sugar Sweet.” The album is available for preorder.

