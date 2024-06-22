Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband is convicted of 5 charges by California jury

SAN FRANCISCO — On Friday, a man who attacked House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi in 2022 with a hammer was convicted of five charges by a California jury.

David DePape was found guilty on Friday by a jury in San Francisco of first-degree burglary, false imprisonment of an elder, threatening a family member of a public official, dissuading a witness to the charges and aggravated kidnapping, according to The Associated Press.

DePape is now facing a possible life without parole sentence in California state prison, according to The New York Times.

A spokesman for Nancy Pelosi released a statement, according to KRON.

“Speaker Pelosi and her family remain in awe of their Pop’s bravery, which shone through again on the witness stand in this trial just as it did when he saved his own life on the night of the attack. For nearly 20 grueling months, Mr. Pelosi has demonstrated extraordinary courage and fortitude every day of his recovery. The Pelosi family is grateful for the kind thoughts and prayers they continue to receive. Speaker Pelosi and her family will refrain from further substantive comment until sentencing is complete.”

In May, “David DePape was just sentenced to 30 years in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons for his violent attack on the spouse of the then-Speaker of the House,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California said.

A jury convicted DePape, 44, of kidnapping and assault in November. He was sentenced to 20 years for one count and 30 for another, with both sentences set to run concurrently and credit for the 18 months that he has been in custody, the AP reported.

The attack happened days before the midterm elections in 2022, according to the AP. Paul Pelosi sustained a skull fracture in the attack as well as injuries to his right arm and hand.





