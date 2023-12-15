Man sentenced to life in prison for killing retired couple out on a walk in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — A man was sentenced to life in prison for killing a couple in Concord, New Hampshire in April 2022.

Logan Clegg, 27, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison Friday morning. According to WFXT, Judge John Kissinger called Clegg a “stone-cold, violent murderer.”

“Logan Clegg is a stone-cold, violent murderer, nothing more,” Kissinger told the court, according to the news outlet. “He shot and killed Steve and Wendy Reid for no reason. His statements today ring hollow. He deserves nothing less than a sentence that reflects the magnitude of his crimes, and for that reason, I’m going to fully impose the sentences as recommended by the state.”

Clegg was convicted in October of second-degree murder of all nine counts he faced for the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende "Wendy" Reid in April 2022, according to The Associated Press. The nine counts included four counts of second-degree murder, a count of possession of a firearm and four counts of falsifying physical evidence.

The counts regarding the falsifying physical evidence was in regards to reportedly moving and concealing the couple’s bodies, burning his tent and then either by removing or destroying some information he had on his laptop, the AP reported.

Prosecutors claimed that Clegg lived near a tent in the woods at the time, WFXT reported. The couple was walking on a trail by their apartment in Concord when they were killed. Their bodies were dragged into the woods.

Their bodies were found multiple days later with sticks, leaves and other items on them, investigators said, according to the news outlet.

“I truly hope he engages in rehabilitation, but there is no chance — if this sentence holds — that he will spend a day outside of the prison,” Kissinger said, according to the AP.