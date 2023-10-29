Live cluster bomblet, ammunition found in Goodwill donation, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Ammunition and a live cluster bomblet were found in some donations that were dropped off at a Goodwill location in Janesville, Wisconsin.

An employee at the Goodwill made the discovery of the suspicious device while going through inventory, the Janesville Police Department, according to The Associated Press.

The store and the area around it were evacuated as the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called in, according to the AP.

Police said that the bomb squad determined that the explosive that was found was a live cluster bomblet or a small bomb. The bomb squad collected the device and they will destroy it.

“Employees quickly followed safety protocols by informing store and donation center management and safety teams who then evacuated the building out of precaution for shoppers, donors and employees,” Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin said in a statement to WKOW, according to the AP.

The Goodwill store reopened just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday, the AP reported.

“Bomblets are part of cluster bombs which contain multiple explosive submunitions. Used during battle, the bombs can be dropped from planes or fired from the ground,” the AP said.

Investigators are trying to figure out who left the bomblet and ammunition at the Goodwill, according to the AP.

Information about donation guidelines can be found on Goodwill’s website.