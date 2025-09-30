Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman separate

After two decades, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have separated.

The couple, who married in 2006, are not living together, according to CNN.

TMZ was first to report that the power couple have lived apart “since the beginning of summer.”

The gossip site said that the Oscar-winning actress did not want to separate and had been working on trying to save her marriage.

Urban, according to TMZ, has moved out of their home in Nashville and has moved into another home in the city.

The couple has two children together: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, E! News reported.

Kidman also has two adopted children with her first husband, Tom Cruise.

Kidman and Urban were last seen together at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup match in June in Nashville, People magazine reported. They celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on June 25. She posted to Instagram, “Happy Anniversary, Baby.”

She just wrapped “Practical Magic 2″ and he has been on tour.

0 of 22 Through the years OCTOBER 23, 2000: BRISBANE, QLD - (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) Country singer Keith Urban poses during a photo shoot in Brisbane, Queensland. (Photo by Derek Moore / Newspix via Getty Images) (Newspix/Newspix via Getty Images) Through the years ALLENTOWN - AUGUST 23: Keith Urban performs at Crocodile Rock on August 23, 2000 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images) (Lisa Lake/Getty Images) Through the years BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27, 2001: (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) Australian country and western singer, Keith Urban, in Brisbane to participate in the Goodwill Games opening ceremony. (Photo by Newspix/Getty Images) (Newspix/Newspix via Getty Images) Through the years October 2, 2001. Sydney, NSW - (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) Singer Keith Urban sits in the Capital Theatre in Sydney on the eve of the ARIA awards night. (Photo by Matt Turner / Newspix via Getty Images) (Newspix/Newspix via Getty Images) Through the years SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 03: Australian country music singer Keith Urban in the awards room backstage at the 15th Annual ARIA Awards at the Capitol Theatre on October 03, 2001 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images) (Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images) Through the years Keith Urban during The 37th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals at Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage) (Steve Granitz/WireImage) Through the years PHILADELPHIA - JULY 02: Singer Keith Urban performs on stage at "Live 8 Philadelphia" at the Philadelphia Museum of Art July 2, 2005 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including London, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images) (William Thomas Cain/Getty Images) Through the years NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 13: Keith Urban performs onstage at the "We're All For The Hall" benefit concert for the Country Music Hall of Fame at the Sommet Center on October 13, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame) (Larry Busacca) Through the years NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 03: Keith Urban performs during the 2012 Country Christmas concert on November 3, 2012 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The special airs Thursday, December 20 from 9:00-11:00 p.m., ET on the ABC Television Network. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images) Through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 08: Recording artists Keith Urban (L) and Taylor Swift perform onstage during Tim McGraw's Superstar Summer Night presented by the Academy of Country Music at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 8, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Through the years NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 12: In this handout photo provided by The Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, musical artist Keith Urban performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images) (John Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actor Nicole Kidman (L) and musician Keith Urban attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Through the years NASHVILLE, TN - JANUARY 22: Keith Urban performs onstage during the Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' Million Dollar Show for St. Jude at the Ryman Auditorium on January 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for St. Jude) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for St. Jude) Through the years DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 06: Keith Urban performs on stage during “Stars and Strings Presented by RAM Trucks Built to Serve,” a RADIO.COM Event, at the Fox Theatre on November 06, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for Entercom) (Scott Legato/Getty Images for Entercom) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Keith Urban Performs On "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on September 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 30: Keith Urban performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on June 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) Through the years NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 30: Keith Urban performs onstage for CMT Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn at Grand Ole Opry on October 30, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMT) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMT) Through the years AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Keith Urban performs onstage for rehearsals of the 2023 CMT Music Awards on March 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT) (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (L-R) Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban depart The Mark Hotel for 2024 Met Gala on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel) (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel)

