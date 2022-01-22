John Legend, Chrissy Teigen list pair of NY penthouses for $18M

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen John Legend, executive producer of "Underground," poses with his wife Chrissy Teigen at the season two premiere of the television series on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — Power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are parting with a pair of New York penthouses, and they could be yours for an asking price of only $18 million.

>> Read more trending news

The adjoining penthouses in the 19th-century Brewster Carriage House feature six bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths, spanning nearly 6,200 square feet, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Records indicate that the “All of Me” singer and former model purchased one of the units for $9.02 million in 2018, and the second for $7.7 million two years later.

Legend, 43, and Teigen, 36, share daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3, People magazine reported.

According to the Journal, the couple purchased a roughly 10,700-square-foot home in the Benedict Canyon area of Beverly Hills for about $17.5 million in 2020.

Legend told the newspaper that he and Teigen planned to combine the New York units into one penthouse across two floors, but never did.

“We’ve realized that because of work and everything, we’re really mostly going to be in Los Angeles, so we’re going to focus our home-building energy and renovation energy on what we’re doing in L.A.,” Legend told the Journal.

In turn, he said the couple is now searching for another New York property that will not require any additional construction.

“We love being there, but we’re just not there enough to justify putting in the time and energy to combine apartments,” he told the Journal.

According to the listing, held by Noble Black of Douglas Elliman, the connected penthouses would boast more than 3,300 square feet of private outdoor rooftop terrace, People reported.

In addition, the residences feature a renovated open kitchen with Miele appliances, Amuneal bespoke custom cabinets and a Cristallo white quartz center island. Meanwhile, the great room boasts 12-foot ceilings, a gas fireplace, integrated sound system and a custom wine cellar beneath the stairs.

Per the proposed renovation plan, the combined homes would span half of the Brewster Carriage House’s fifth and the entire sixth floor, featuring three exposures to the south, east and north, People reported.

According to the entertainment news magazine, the historic building was converted into a nine-unit boutique condominium building in 2012.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 John Legend, Chrissy Teigen list NY penthouses The connected penthouses create a combined 6,100-square-foot-plus residence with six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and more than 3,300 square feet of private outdoor rooftop terrace, according to Noble Black of Douglas Elliman, who holds the $18 million listing. (Tina Gallow /Douglas Elliman)

©2022 Cox Media Group