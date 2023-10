Hunter Biden, the president’s son, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three federal gun charges.

He entered the plea during a court hearing in Delaware, according to The Associated Press and CNN.

A grand jury last month indicted Biden on three charges related to a gun he bought in 2018, with prosecutors saying he lied about his drug use on a form he submitted as part of the purchase.

