Highland Park parade shooter pleads guilty as trial is about to start

The man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens of others during a July 4 parade in 2022 has pleaded guilty just as his trial was about to start.

Robert Crimo III was charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder - three counts for each person killed - and 48 counts of attempted murder, in the shooting that occurred in Highland Park, in suburban Chicago, WMAQ reported.

Victims were between the ages of 8 and 88 years old, WLS reported.

He had also been charged with 48 counts of aggravated battery, but those charges were dropped last week, The Associated Press reported.

Opening statements were scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. CT Monday morning, WFLD reported. But about an hour after the scheduled start of the trial, Crimo pleaded guilty to all counts.

Crimo had confessed to police to opening fire on the crowd that had gathered for the parade.

On Monday the judge overseeing the case read each charge to Crimo and asked that he understood what was going on before the plea was read to the court, the AP reported. Crimo did not ask any questions or address the court any further before leaving the room.

It was expected last summer that Crimo would accept a plea deal and allow the victims and their families to address him, but he arrived in court in a wheelchair and declined the deal. The AP said his lawyers were surprised at the change. He had also fired his public defenders and had said he would defend himself but then reversed that decision too.

He also at times refused to leave his jail cell for court, WMAQ reported.

Jury selection began on Feb. 24 and was expected to last about a month, the AP reported. Almost all of the 48 survivors were expected to testify, WLS reported.

Crimo’s father, Robert Crimo Jr. pleaded guilty in 2023 to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct. His son was only allowed to apply for a gun license with the sponsorship of a parent or guardian when he applied at the age of 19 in 2019. Robert Crimo Jr. gave permission for the application despite a relative telling police that the younger Crimo had a knife collection and threatened to “kill everyone,” the AP reported.

Robert Crimo Jr. spent less than two months behind bars for the guilty plea, WMAQ reported.

Robert Crimo III will be sentenced on April 23. Each first-degree murder charge carries life in prison, the AP reported.









