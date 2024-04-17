FAA cancels ground stop advisory for Alaska Airlines

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop advisory Wednesday morning that affected Alaska Airlines flights across the U.S.

In an initial advisory that went into affect just after 10:30 a.m. EDT, officials said the ground stop included all Alaska mainline and subcarrier flights, excluding SkyWest. In an update that went into affect just after 11 a.m., the FAA said only mainline Alaska flights remained grounded.

The ground stop was canceled just after 11:30 a.m., according to the FAA.

Authorities did not immediately say what prompted the ground stop, although Alaska said in a statement obtained by Reuters that it “experienced an issue while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance” on Wednesday morning.

“A ground stop for all Alaska and Horizon flights was instituted at approximately 7:50am PT,” the statement read. “We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage guests to check the status of their flights on alaskaair.com or the Alaska App prior to heading to the airport.”

It was not immediately clear how much the delay impacted flights.

