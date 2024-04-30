School Bell Changes coming for Tacoma Public School Students

TACOMA, Wash. — Big changes are coming for students in the Tacoma School District.

The district is rolling back the start of the school day for some students, while others will have to wake up earlier.

Some parents say this is going to be a big headache for them.

But come this fall, students and their parents will need to make the adjustment.

Some high school students who are pretty excited about this change. But whether this is good news depends on what time school will start. For the kids here at Baker Middle School, the school day will begin at 7:40 a.m. next year, a full half hour earlier.

“I think it’s good for the kids to get up a little earlier.”

That is Alene Parks reaction to news, her student at Baker Middle School will need to be in their seats earlier come next year.

“I think I like them going to school earlier and getting out earlier,” said Parks, “versus starting a little bit earlier and getting out really late because then you can’t do after school things.”

According to the Tacoma School District, she will get her wish because these are the changes awaiting its 28,000 school students next year.

High School students now start their weekday at 7:35 a.m. Next year, the start time will be 8:05. For middle schoolers, the day will start a half hour earlier than now. Some elementary school students will start 20 minutes earlier. Others will start at the same time. The end of the school day will shift in concert with start times, too.

This dad is not a fan.

“Yeah, I think it will make it harder,” said Chad, a parent who did not want to give his last name. “Yeah, I think it’s kind of early for them to go to school that early at their age. You know, they’re middle schoolers.”

The Centers for Disease Control says its research agrees. Middle Schoolers actually need more sleep than teenagers. The news of a later start next year at Mount Tahoma High School was greeted with cheers.

“Personally, I really love it,” said Luis Diaz-Ruelas, who was all smiles. “You know, I think I get to sleep in, play some Fortnite, play some FooFee.”

The school district believes the changes will save about a million dollars because some bus routes will be eliminated as well.

And there may be a silver lining for those upset about the earlier starts.

The district will stick with its current schedule of late starts on Wednesdays.

