‘Numerous’ police officers shot in ‘active situation’ in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple police officers have been shot in an active shooter situation underway in North Carolina.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The scene is still active. Avoid the area. Many roads are closed for faster ambulance transport. Please cooperate with authorities,” the department said on X.

Authorities said the shooting, which occurred in the 5000 block of Galway Drive, took place as the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was attempting to serve a warrant.

“Multiple law enforcement officers have been struck by the gunfire and are being transported to the hospital,” another X post read.

This is a developing story.

