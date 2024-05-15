Eminem publishes ‘obituary’ for Slim Shady, teases new music

Apparently Slim Shady has passed.
Rapper Eminem has published an “obituary” for his alter ego in the Detroit Free Press.
The advertisement is a quarter page in the Detroit newspaper, with the header “OBITUARIES,” a headline that reads “Slim Shady Made Lasting Impressions” and a subhead of “Fans ‘Will Never Forget’ Controversial Rapper.”
It is accompanied by a photo of Eminem wearing overalls and a hockey mask that he frequently used on stage, the Free Press reported.
The ad is marked “ADVERTISEMENT” to separate it from normal coverage, since an agency purchased the space to promote Eminem’s new album, appropriately called “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace).”
So what really happened to Slim Shady? 🤔— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 14, 2024
An obituary published in the Detroit Free Press seemingly continues the rollout for Eminem’s upcoming album ‘The Death Of Slim Shady (Coupe De Grâce).’
Billboard reported that Eminem’s 12th studio album is expected to come out this summer and that the ad was a hint for its lead single.
Some speculated that “Will Never Forget” will be a single released soon, pointing out the quotation marks around that portion of the subhead.
