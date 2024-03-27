Egg prices continue to increase ahead of Easter

The bird flu and inflation may be part of the reasons why the cost of eggs is continuing to go up going into Easter and Passover this year.

>> Read more trending news

On average, Americans are paying about $2.99 for a dozen eggs, according to Federal Reserve data obtained by USA Today. That is down from the previous year of $4.82 a dozen. It is lower this year but the cost has doubled since the average cost before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bird flu or avian flu was one of the reasons egg prices have increased. When an outbreak occurred in Jan. 2023, the cost of eggs went up to $4.82 a dozen. It went down to $3.27 a dozen by Easter 2023 and then got even lower in August, according to USA Today. However, another outbreak occurred in Nov. 2023 which caused prices to go up the months after.

Bird flu outbreaks continued in December that affected over 11 million birds the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, according to The Associated Press.

Emily Metz, president of the American Egg Board a marketing organization, said, according to the AP, that prices could eventually go down but it could take some time. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that is expected to drop to around 2.8% sometime this year.

Other issues include inflation. Chicken feed for example went up and cost farmers up to 70%, Mulder said, according to the AP. Other factors include weather conditions, COVID-19-related issues and the Ukraine War. The war in Ukraine increased the prices of items like wheat and so other crops.

“People really love eggs, and they notice when that price fluctuates,” Metz said, according to the AP. “Our farmers wish it wasn’t such a sharp up and down as well. It makes everything challenging.”

Eggs play a big role in both Easter and Passover, according to the AP. Both holidays could be impacted by the rising costs of eggs.

Record prices on sugar and cocoa could also impact the cost of candy and chocolate ahead of the Easter holiday.

The cocoa prices have almost doubled since the start of 2024, according to the AP. The amount of sugar per pound has gone up around 8% this year.

Part of the reason for high cocoa prices is due to rising temperatures and weather conditions in West Africa. West Africa is where more than 70% of the global cocoa supply comes from.

© 2024 Cox Media Group