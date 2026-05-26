California chemical tank damaged: Evacuation order mostly lifted

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — Thousands of people were allowed to return to their homes after an evacuation order was lifted for many of those living near a chemical tank that had been damaged.

The tank that was damaged held 6,000 to 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate at the GKN Aerospace Transparency Systems plant in Garden Grove, California, The Associated Press reported.

Orange County fire officials said there was no longer a risk of a major explosion connected to the tank. A crack formed and released pressure, CNN reported.

Because there is a reduction in pressure inside the tank, about two-thirds, or about 34,000 people, who were under evacuation orders, were allowed to return to their homes, the AP reported.

The 16,000 still under evacuation orders live the closest to the plant and are being asked to stay away from their homes as crews try to bring the tank’s internal temperature down, CNN reported.

In all, about 50,000 people were ordered to leave after the tank overheated.

Orange County has more than 170,000 residents and is near downtown Los Angeles and Disneyland. Park officials said on Saturday that the incident did not affect the resorts or theme parks, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Officials had to cool the tank to prevent a leak or explosion.

“It’s not over yet. We still have work to do,” Orange County Fire Authority division chief Craig Covey said. “We still have to mitigate a fire and very small explosion concern, and also a spill potential.”

Crews are pouring cool water over the tank to bring down the temperature. Runoff water was being tested for hazardous chemicals, but none had been found. They are also taking off insulation from the tank’s outer shell, CNN reported.

Orange County Health Director Regina Chinsio-Kwong said that while the chemical, which is used to make plastics, can cause serious respiratory, neurological, and skin, eye, and throat issues, people should feel safe returning home.

“There was no contamination. There were no fumes. There were not vapors that came from this incident,” she said, according to the AP. “There was not a leak. So it should be, you should feel comfortable going home even if you’re across the street from that new zone line.”

GKN Aerospace Transparency Systems is a British company that makes parts for jets. The Southern California location makes windows and clear enclosures for F-35 cockpits, The Wall Street Journal reported.

© 2026 Cox Media Group