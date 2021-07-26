Buck Moon 2021: 10 stunning photos of July’s full moon

Skygazers got a special treat Friday night as the “buck moon” – July’s full moon – glowed overhead.
Social media users shared their photos with the hashtags #buckmoon and #buckmoon2021. Here are some of our favorites:
1. New York City
Photo by @jkhordi, Instagram
2. Seattle
Photo by @siglivetoeat, Instagram
3. Boston
Photo by @gsager18, Instagram
4. Washington, D.C.
Photo by @xanderphed, Instagram
5. Ontario, Canada
Photo by @kurt.wang, Instagram
6. Trussville, Alabama
Photo by @ronburkett97, Instagram
7. Sambro, Nova Scotia, Canada
Photo by @jim.kreutz, Instagram
8. Ocean County, New Jersey
Photo by @bruce_neumann_photography, Instagram
9. New York City
Photo by @neetikumthekar, Instagram
10. Bloomington, Indiana
Photo by @sunnhunt, Instagram
