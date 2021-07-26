Buck Moon 2021: 10 stunning photos of July’s full moon

Buck Moon 2021: 10 stunning photos of July's full moon The full Buck Moon or Thunder Moon passes behind Hudson Yards and the Empire State Building as it rises in New York City on July 23, 2021, as seen from Lyndhurst, New Jersey. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Skygazers got a special treat Friday night as the “buck moon” – July’s full moon – glowed overhead.

Social media users shared their photos with the hashtags #buckmoon and #buckmoon2021. Here are some of our favorites:

1. New York City

Photo by @jkhordi, Instagram

2. Seattle

Photo by @siglivetoeat, Instagram

3. Boston

Photo by @gsager18, Instagram

4. Washington, D.C.

Photo by @xanderphed, Instagram

5. Ontario, Canada

Photo by @kurt.wang, Instagram

6. Trussville, Alabama

Photo by @ronburkett97, Instagram

7. Sambro, Nova Scotia, Canada

Photo by @jim.kreutz, Instagram

8. Ocean County, New Jersey

Photo by @bruce_neumann_photography, Instagram

9. New York City

Photo by @neetikumthekar, Instagram

10. Bloomington, Indiana

Photo by @sunnhunt, Instagram

