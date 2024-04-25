Police seeking information after reports of woman forced into truck near White Center

Near WHITE CENTER, Wash. — Seattle Police are hoping the public can shed some light into reports of a woman who was forced into a truck near White Center earlier this month.

On April 10, the Seattle Police Department received 911 calls about a woman being forced into a truck on Southwest Roxbury Street near White Center.

Police arrived in the area, quickly found the pickup reported by callers, and pulled it over, but when officers got out to talk to those inside, the truck sped away.

Officers chased the pickup but lost sight of it as it headed southbound and onto State Route 509.

Police released photos from the traffic stop and from cameras on King County Metro buses that were in the area at the time.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

