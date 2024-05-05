Edmonds PD search for hit and run suspect

EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds and Shoreline Police Departments are reportedly searching for the suspect of a hit and run, eluding, and firearm violation in Edmonds on Saturday night.

The suspect struck two cars, injuring a 63-year-old woman who was transported to Swedish with minor injuries and a 62-year-old man who declined aid.

Officers say the suspect is a black male, 5′11″, 150lbs, wearing a green camouflage jacket/sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

The suspect is possibly armed.

Call 911 if seen.





