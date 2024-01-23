Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg diagnosed with prostate cancer

Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, who played 15 of his 16 major league baseball seasons with the Chicago Cubs, announced on Monday that he is battling prostate cancer.

Sandberg, 64, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005, made the announcement on his Instagram account.

“Last week, I learned that I have been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. I have begun treatment, and I am surrounded by my loving wife Margaret, our incredibly supportive family, the best medical care team, and our dear friends,” Sandberg wrote. “We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for me and my family.”

Sandberg, who still has a residence in suburban Chicago, remains connected to the Cubs as a team ambassador, according to The Athletic. The beloved second baseman, nicknamed “Ryno,” maintains a regular presence at Wrigley Field.

Sandberg was a 10-time All-Star in Chicago from 1982 to 1997, ESPN reported. He hit 282 home runs, had 344 stolen bases and compiled a career batting average of .285, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

He was an 11-time Gold Glove Award winner and was the National League’s MVP in 1984, the season he led the Cubs to a division title, their first postseason appearance since the 1945 World Series.

“We cannot imagine how incredibly tough it is right now for Ryne and his family, but we do know Ryne is one tough competitor and a winner,” Cubs senior vice president Julian Green told ESPN. “We are rallying around his family with locked arms as they begin their journey to conquer this battle with cancer.”

After his playing career ended, Sandberg was the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, where he compiled a record of 119-159 from 2013 to 2015, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Cubs wrote that the team was sending “love, strength and support your way.”

“With locked arms, we are rallying around you and your family on the journey ahead to conquer this battle,” the team wrote.

