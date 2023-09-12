Apple releases iOS 15.7.9 security update for older iPhones, iPads

If you have an older phone or haven’t yet totally gotten rid of the iPad and iPod, Apple released an iOS update that the company strongly suggests you install.

The iOS update 15.7.9 is available for the following devices:

iPhone 6s (all models)

iPhone 7 (all models)

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPad Air 2

iPad mini (4th generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

The update corrects a security issue where, according to Apple, “Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

To put it in easier terms, the issue allows someone to access an image’s metadata and allow a code to be deployed, according to 9 to 5 Mac.

Mac Rumors said it is likely this is the same issue that was fixed with the updates Apple released last week - iOS 16.6.1, iPadOS 16.16.1, watchOS 9.6.2 and macOS Ventura 13.5.2.

There are no other issues were mentioned in the update announcement.

To update your device, go to Settings and select General. Then select Software Update and follow the prompts.

Apple also released two Mac updates macOS 11.7.10 and macOS 12.6.9, 9 to 5 Mac reported.