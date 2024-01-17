Alec Musser: Cause of death revealed for ‘All My Children’ star

The cause of death for soap opera star Alec Musser has been revealed, according to a news release from the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office.

Musser, 50, who was best known for his role as Del Henry on the soap opera “All My Children,” was found dead at his home in Del Mar, California, on Saturday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Musser died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his chest. The agency stated that Musser was discovered at his home at about 6:43 a.m. PST.

Musser’s fiancée, Paige Press, said she last saw him on Friday night, Variety reported. She found him the next morning “seated and slumped forward on the bathroom floor,” the medical examiner’s office wrote. Press observed a firearm near him and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest and called 911.

Paramedics and law enforcement officials responded and confirmed the actor’ death, according to Variety.

Musser appeared in the 2010 movie “Grown Ups,” according to Deadline. He played the role of Water Park Stud, according to IMDb.com.

Musser landed his role on “All My Children,” appearing in 43 episodes from 2005 to 2007, because he won the second season of a reality show called “I Wanna Be a Soap Star,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Deadline, Musser’s credits also included “Road to the Altar” (2009), “Rita Rocks” (2009), “The Phantom Executioner” (2010) and “Desperate Housewives” (2011).

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

