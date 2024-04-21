7 killed, at least 20 injured after race car veers off track in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Over a dozen people were injured and seven were killed after a car involved in a race went off the track in Sri Lanka Sunday.

Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said that one of the cars involved in a competition Sunday had gone off the track and crashed into officials as well as spectators at the event, according to The Associated Press.

Thalduwa confirmed that seven people were killed and at least 20 were injured with three in critical condition, the AP reported. Of the seven killed, at least four of them were race officials.

Another one killed was an 8-year-old girl, the army said, according to The BBC.

Over 100,000 spectators were at the race. The race was organized by the Sri Lankan military for the 28th run, The BBC reported.

After the accident, the race was suspended. Thalduawa said that authorities are investigating the accident. The crash happened during the 17th event that was scheduled. A total of 24 events were supposed to take place.

