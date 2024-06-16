2 killed, multiple injured in shooting at Texas Juneteenth celebration

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Texas police were investigating a Saturday night shooting that left two people dead and multiple others injured at a Juneteenth celebration.

According to Round Rock police officials, the shooting took place around 10:50 p.m. after two groups of people got into a dispute at Old Settlers Park.

The victims were not part of either group involved in the fight, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said. The chief did not provide details of those killed or injured, but CNN reported that Austin-Travis County EMS transported six people, including two children, to area hospitals with potentially serious injuries.

The people involved in the initial fight fled the scene, and investigators were trying early Sunday to identify suspects.

“I’d like to thank the police officers and the Fire Department for their quick actions,” Banks said in a statement. “I have no doubt that their quick actions in rendering aid to the victims saved lives.”

Banks offered his condolences to the victims and their families at an early morning news conference, according to CNN.

“It breaks your heart for a family that was coming out to enjoy their evening, and now their life is forever changed as a result of somebody who could care less about somebody else’s life, and that’s so disappointing,” the chief said.





