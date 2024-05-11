14-year-old boy accused of bringing stolen gun with ammunition to middle school

TAMPA, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy is accused of bringing a gun and ammunition in his backpack to a middle school on Friday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a school resource officer and administration officials at Davidsen Middle School in Tampa were alerted by other students at about 1 p.m. EDT that the teen had a firearm and ammunition in his possession.

A search of the teen’s backpack revealed a 9mm Glock .45 handgun, a 24-round extended magazine and nine bullets within the magazine, WFLA-TV reported.

Deputies said the handgun was stolen in 2021 from a vehicle in an area near the Tampa suburb of Brandon, according to WTVT.

The teen was charged with the possession of a firearm on school property and a minor in possession of a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cox Media Group is not naming the teen’s name because he is a minor.

“There is never an excuse to bring a weapon to school. School is a place where kids should feel safe and protected,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “My message to this teenager is clear: you made a serious mistake. We will hold you accountable. Thankfully, no one was injured, but this could have ended in tragedy had deputies not arrived when they did.”

An investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

© 2024 Cox Media Group