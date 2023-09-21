1 killed, dozens hurt when bus carrying students to band camp crashes in New York

WAWAYANDA, N.Y. — One person died and several others were injured Thursday when a charter bus carrying dozens of high school students overturned in New York, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

The bus was taking students from Farmingdale High School in Nassau County to a band camp in Pennsylvania when it overturned on Interstate 84 around 1:20 p.m., WABC-TV reported. At least 45 people were injured, according to the news station.

In a statement obtained by WABC, officials with the Farmingdale School District said they were aware of the crash.

“We ask for your patience as we gather more details,” the statement read.

Unidentified sources told News 12 Long Island that five people suffered critical injuries and that children were among those hurt. Police confirmed to The Associated Press that one person died in the crash, although they were not immediately identified.

The person killed in the crash is believed to be an adult while the critically injured passengers were believed to be juveniles, WABC reported.

The bus involved in the crash was one of six carrying the Farmingdale High School marching band, which includes about 300 students, WCBS-TV reported. It appeared to have rolled down part of a slope in the median of the interstate before coming to rest on its side, according to the news station.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. New York State Police said part of the roadway was closed as authorities launched an investigation.