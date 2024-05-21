1 dead, several injured as Singapore Airlines flight hits turbulence

At least one person died and several were injured when a plane was hit by “severe turbulence,” Singapore Airlines said in a statement Tuesday.

The flight, which originated in London, was headed to Singapore when it hit the turbulence, according to The Associated Press.

According to Singapore Airlines, the Boeing 777 was diverted to Bangkok, landing there at 3:45 p.m. local time (4:45 a.m. ET).

Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en-route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024.



We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on… — Singapore Airlines (@SingaporeAir) May 21, 2024

“We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board,” the statement read.

Singapore Airlines has one of the largest fleets of Boeing 777s, a large twin-engine jet often used for long-haul routes, The Washington Post reported.

The airline offered its “deepest condolences to the family of the deceased” and said it was working with Thai authorities to “provide the necessary medical assistance,” while also sending the company’s own team to Bangkok to assist.

